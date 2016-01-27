Jan 27 GN Store Nord A/S

* Says German Marcus Desimoni, 47, joins as Chief Financial officer and member of the executive management team from February 15

* Says Desimoni replaces Anders Boyer, who resigned as CFO in December

* During 2010-2015, Marcus was group CFO of Siemens (now Sivantos) hearing aids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)