Jan 27 Novartis's Epstein Says Entresto Sales To Be On Track By Mid

* Novartis's epstein says formularies open for entresto are now open, full launch of product 'only just now starting'

* Novartis's epstein says cosentyx launch shows european launches growing easier than those in the us

* Novartis's epstein says sales of entresto are 'quite below what we anticipated'

