Jan 27 M.W. Trade SA :

* Issued 20,000 series A2016 3-year bonds at the issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($243) each

* The bonds were issued via a private placement and bear WIBOR3M interest rate plus margin

* They have maturity date on Jan. 26, 2019 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 4.1110 zlotys)