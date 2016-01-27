BRIEF-Autozone reports Q3 earnings per share $11.44
* Autozone 3rd quarter same store sales decline 0.8%; eps increases 6.2% to $11.44
Jan 27 John Lewis Of Hungerford Plc :
* "Sales for first half of current financial year are expected to be broadly in line with corresponding period last year at 3.6 million stg"
* Commissioning deposits for year stand at 1.3 million stg compared to 0.8 million stg at same point last year
* In light of slower than anticipated sales growth board is currently reviewing its investment program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Autozone 3rd quarter same store sales decline 0.8%; eps increases 6.2% to $11.44
* Wong Ping Kiong retired as executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2qRSQ3R) Further company coverage: