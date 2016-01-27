Jan 27 John Lewis Of Hungerford Plc :

* "Sales for first half of current financial year are expected to be broadly in line with corresponding period last year at 3.6 million stg"

* Commissioning deposits for year stand at 1.3 million stg compared to 0.8 million stg at same point last year

* In light of slower than anticipated sales growth board is currently reviewing its investment program