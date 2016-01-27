Morocco opens first Islamic bank branch months after approval
RABAT, May 23 The first Islamic bank in Morocco, Umnia Bank, has opened its doors five months after the country's central bank approved requests to open Islamic financial institutions.
Jan 27 Total :
* Says has reinforced its Marketing & Services presence in the Caribbean with the acquisition from Putney Capital Management of a majority 70% interest in the leading Dominican fuel retailer. The transaction includes a well established network of 130 stations, along with significant commercial oil products and lubricants sales positions Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
RABAT, May 23 The first Islamic bank in Morocco, Umnia Bank, has opened its doors five months after the country's central bank approved requests to open Islamic financial institutions.
* FFO I per share increased by more than 16% to eur 0.25 (2016: eur 0.22 per share)