Morocco opens first Islamic bank branch months after approval
RABAT, May 23 The first Islamic bank in Morocco, Umnia Bank, has opened its doors five months after the country's central bank approved requests to open Islamic financial institutions.
Jan 27 Bank Vozrozhdenie :
* Says board recommends that shareholders approve mandatory tender offer from Promsvyazbank Source text - bit.ly/1nPavXd
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RABAT, May 23 The first Islamic bank in Morocco, Umnia Bank, has opened its doors five months after the country's central bank approved requests to open Islamic financial institutions.
* FFO I per share increased by more than 16% to eur 0.25 (2016: eur 0.22 per share)