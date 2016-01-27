Fitch: Disruptive Trends May Roil the Global Auto Industry

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Automotive Handbook 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897237 CHICAGO/NEW YORK, May 23 (Fitch) The global auto industry is ripe for disruption as a result of changing global demographics, increased urbanization, heightened environmental awareness, growing safety concerns and rapidly evolving technologies, according to Fitch Ratings. These changes are likely to create winners and losers and as t