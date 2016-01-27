BRIEF-Uber says NY driver refund figure is in "tens of millions of dollars"
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
Jan 27 Rokiskio Suris AB :
* Approached supervision service of Bank of Lithuania with request to investigate if East Capital (LUX) Baltic fund has not breached a ban on market manipulation
* Says in opinion of management of Rokiskio Suris AB, company has always lawfully granted all loans, and no harm was done to company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
* Dividend of eur 0.40 will be paid for each no-par value common share to shareholders for 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)