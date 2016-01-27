BRIEF-Uber says NY driver refund figure is in "tens of millions of dollars"
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
Jan 27 Tower Property Fund
* Acquisition of croatian retail property portfolio and cautionary
* Concluded an agreement with Agrokor d.d and Konzum d.d to acquire following 4 Konzum stores and shopping centres in Croatia
* Deal for consideration of eur 66.4 million less amount of debt in Dubrovnik company
* Effective date for each acquisition will be date of transfer against payment which is anticipated in aApril 2016.
* Dividend of eur 0.40 will be paid for each no-par value common share to shareholders for 2016 financial year