Jan 27 Eurazeo :

* Eurazeo Patrimoine in exclusive negotiations to acquire a portfolio of 85 hotels and create a dedicated hotel platform

* Eurazeo and Accorhotels would hold stakes of 70 pct and 30 pct, respectively

* The transaction represents an asset value of 504 million euro ($547.7 million) and an equity investment of approximately 150 million euro ($163.01 million) for Eurazeo Patrimoine