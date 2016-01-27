BRIEF-CA Immo Q1 funds from operations top expectations
* FFO I per share increased by more than 16% to eur 0.25 (2016: eur 0.22 per share)
Jan 27 CRCAM Sud Rhone Alpes :
* FY net banking income 433.9 million euros, up 3.5 percent
* FY gross operating income 194.3 million euros ($211.17 million), up 4.9 percent
* FY net income group share 126.0 million euros, up 0.7 percent
MOSCOW, May 23 The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it has appointed VTB Capital as an organiser for its sovereign Eurobond issue to be placed later this year.