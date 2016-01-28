BRIEF-Daishin Information says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 15 won/share for FY 2016
Jan 28 EC2 SA :
* Q4 revenue 2.2 million zlotys ($534,824.36) versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 771,860 zlotys versus 294,070 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1135 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 15 won/share for FY 2016
* Symbility Solutions announces fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue with q1 2017 financial results