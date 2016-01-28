Jan 28 Huegli Holding AG :

* FY sales of 378.3 million Swiss francs ($371.94 million) stand +0.4 pct above previous year

* Earnings forecast 2015: EBIT due to currency losses slightly below previous year's level

* Outlook 2016: moderate organic sales growth, slightly over-proportional EBIT increase

* Consumer brands affected by decline in trade goods

* Currency losses of nearly -10 pct have negative impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0171 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)