Jan 28 Paypoint Plc :
* We have continued to make progress across businesses in
Q3.
* Retail services have grown strongly, our new terminal is
in pilot in UK and we have made good progress in developing our
core EPOS software
* Group net revenues were 35 million stg, up 1.8 pct from
net revenues for Q3 last year
* Overall transactions processed during quarter were 225.4
million, up 3.9 pct on 216.9 million transactions in same period
last year
* Mobile and Online transactions increased by 37.6 pct to
50.2 million in period, compared to 36.5 million last year
* Group had cash of 55.7 million stg (30 September: 46.1
million stg), after payment of interim dividend of 9.7 million
stg in period
* Collect+ volumes increased by 5 pct to over 6 million
transactions in period, with a record Christmas week of 638,000
transactions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)