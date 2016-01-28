Jan 28 Paypoint Plc :

* We have continued to make progress across businesses in Q3.

* Retail services have grown strongly, our new terminal is in pilot in UK and we have made good progress in developing our core EPOS software

* Group net revenues were 35 million stg, up 1.8 pct from net revenues for Q3 last year

* Overall transactions processed during quarter were 225.4 million, up 3.9 pct on 216.9 million transactions in same period last year

* Mobile and Online transactions increased by 37.6 pct to 50.2 million in period, compared to 36.5 million last year

* Group had cash of 55.7 million stg (30 September: 46.1 million stg), after payment of interim dividend of 9.7 million stg in period

* Collect+ volumes increased by 5 pct to over 6 million transactions in period, with a record Christmas week of 638,000 transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)