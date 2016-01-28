Jan 28 3i Group Plc

* invested £364 million in private equity in 9 months to 31 december 2015 with three new investments

* portfolio companies in private equity continue to perform well with a good increase in unrealised value supported by value weighted earnings growth, including acquisitions, of 18%

* 3i group plc (" group" or "3i") today issues its performance update relating to q3 from 1 october 2015 to 31 december 2015 (" quarter") of fy2016.

* another solid quarter with some important transactions and strong earnings growth

* nav per share of 413 pence and total return of 7.4%

* realised £403 million in 9 months to 31 december 2015, excluding c.£188 million due from sale of element materials technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)