UPDATE 2-Musician Chris Cornell dies at 52 - representative
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.
Jan 28 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc :
* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to 500 million stg
* Trading in line with our expectations; outlook for year unchanged
* Revenue and profit outlook for year unchanged
* Daily Mail cover price increase from 60 pence to 65 pence with effect from 1 february 2016
* Announcement of chief executive martin morgan's retirement at end of 2016
* Board will consider both internal and external candidates
* Notice given ensures that there is sufficient time to allow a thorough search process to take place
* Underlying #revenue growth of 2% from our b2b businesses
* Net debt increased by £21 million to £723 million, in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
