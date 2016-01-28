Jan 28 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc :

* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to 500 million stg

* Trading in line with our expectations; outlook for year unchanged

* Revenue and profit outlook for year unchanged

* Daily Mail cover price increase from 60 pence to 65 pence with effect from 1 february 2016

* Announcement of chief executive martin morgan's retirement at end of 2016

* Board will consider both internal and external candidates

* Notice given ensures that there is sufficient time to allow a thorough search process to take place

* Underlying #revenue growth of 2% from our b2b businesses

* Net debt increased by £21 million to £723 million, in line with expectations