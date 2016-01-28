BRIEF-Daishin Information says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 15 won/share for FY 2016
Jan 28 Tele2 AB
* Says Lars Nordmark new CFO
* Says Samuel Skott assumes the position as CEO of Tele2 Sweden
* Says Malin Holmberg new CEO, Tele2 Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 15 won/share for FY 2016
* Symbility Solutions announces fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue with q1 2017 financial results