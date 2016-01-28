Jan 28 Vexim SA :

* Announces success of its capital increase through a private placement of 10.4 million euros ($11.3 million)

* Placed 1,269,694 new shares with a nominal value of 0.10 euros at unit price of 8.20 euros Source text: bit.ly/1ToZDeD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)