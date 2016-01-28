UPDATE 2-Musician Chris Cornell dies at 52 - representative
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.
Jan 28 Datagroup AG :
* In fiscal 2014/2015 a record turnover of 157.6 million euros ($171 million)(prev. year 152.4 million euro)
* FY EBIT doubled to 9.6 million euros(prev. year 4.8 million euros)
* FY net income 4.9 million euros (prev. year 1.1 million euros)
* Dividend to rise from 0.20 euros to 0.25 euros
* FY EBITDA reached 15.3 million euros (prev. year 10.3 million euros after extraordinary expenses) Source text - bit.ly/1OZnDQ9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.
May 18 Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd :