BRIEF-Daishin Information says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 15 won/share for FY 2016
Jan 28 Zeeland Oyj :
* H2 revenue 7.1 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago
* H2 EBITDA 184,000 euros versus 18,000 euros year ago
* Sees 2016 revenue to grow in comparison to 2015
* Sees 2016 EBITDA to grow in comparison to 2015
* Proposes dividend of 0.05 euro per share for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon:
* Symbility Solutions announces fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue with q1 2017 financial results