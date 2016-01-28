Jan 28 Zeeland Oyj :

* H2 revenue 7.1 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago

* H2 EBITDA 184,000 euros versus 18,000 euros year ago

* Sees 2016 revenue to grow in comparison to 2015

* Sees 2016 EBITDA to grow in comparison to 2015

* Proposes dividend of 0.05 euro per share for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon:

