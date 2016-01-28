BRIEF-Daishin Information says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 15 won/share for FY 2016
Jan 28 Innofactor Plc :
* Considers Helsinki City Transport's (HKL's) decision on cancelling procurement decision Innofactor won in a bidding competition to be clearly in violation of Procurement Act
* Procurement price (excluding VAT) for period of four years is 2.9 million euros ($3.2 million)
* Framework arrangement of procurement was intended to remain in effect for a maximum of 15 years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Symbility Solutions announces fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue with q1 2017 financial results