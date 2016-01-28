Jan 28 ING Groep NV :
* ING exchanges final tranche of NN Group anchor
investment notes
* Will exchange third and final tranche of 337.5 million
euros ($366.9 million) mandatory exchangeable subordinated
notes
* Exchange price was set at a 3 pct discount to NN Group
closing price on Jan. 22, 2016
* 208 million euros of notes will be exchanged into 6.9
million NN Group ordinary shares with three anchor investors
* 129.5 million euros of notes will be settled in cash with
RRJ capital
* Exchange price of approximately 30.34 euros per share
($1 = 0.9200 euros)
