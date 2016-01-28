Jan 28 AstraZeneca Plc :

* Lynparza granted BTD in US for prostate cancer

* US FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation (btd) for oral poly adp-ribose polymerase (parp) inhibitor Lynparza

* Decision to assign a BTD for Lynparza is based on results of toparp-a phase II trial

* Breakthrough therapy designation for Lynparza in this patient population means FDA will expedite review of submission data within 60 days of receipt