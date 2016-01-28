BRIEF-CO.DON: positive opinion from CHMP for EU approval for articular cartilage product
* POSITIVE OPINION FROM CHMP FOR EU APPROVAL FOR ARTICULAR CARTILAGE PRODUCT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 28 AstraZeneca Plc :
* Lynparza granted BTD in US for prostate cancer
* US FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation (btd) for oral poly adp-ribose polymerase (parp) inhibitor Lynparza
* Decision to assign a BTD for Lynparza is based on results of toparp-a phase II trial
* Breakthrough therapy designation for Lynparza in this patient population means FDA will expedite review of submission data within 60 days of receipt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
