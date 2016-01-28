BRIEF-Da An Gene's unit set up health industry research firm for 300 mln yuan
May 18 Da An Gene Co Ltd of Sun Yat-Sen University
Jan 28 Transgene SA :
* European Investment Bank (EIB) lends 20 million euros ($21.8 million) to Transgene
* Loan will help finance Transgene's new clinical developments for treatment of infectious diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Da An Gene Co Ltd of Sun Yat-Sen University
* Medtronic resolute onyx(tm) 2.0 mm clinical study meets primary endpoint in extra-small vessels at one-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: