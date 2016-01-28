Jan 28 InVision AG :

* Generated total revenues of 12.7 million euros ($13.81 million) in fiscal year 2015; this corresponds to a decrease of 5 percent

* FY EBIT decreased by 35 percent to 2.7 million euros (2014: 4.1 million euros)

* FY subscription revenues increased by 11 percent to 10.5 million euros (2014: 9.5 million euros)