BRIEF-Anoto Group appoints Will Reeb as Deputy CEO and CSO
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED WILL REEB, PREVIOUSLY CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO ROLE OF DEPUTY CEO AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER (CSO)
Jan 28 InVision AG :
* Generated total revenues of 12.7 million euros ($13.81 million) in fiscal year 2015; this corresponds to a decrease of 5 percent
* FY EBIT decreased by 35 percent to 2.7 million euros (2014: 4.1 million euros)
* FY subscription revenues increased by 11 percent to 10.5 million euros (2014: 9.5 million euros)
* Confirm settlement from sale of its 60% stake in beacon events to gainwealth for an initial $4.3 million