BRIEF- United Urban Investment to sell trust beneficial rights of property for 4.10 bln yen
* Says it will sell trust beneficial rights of property in Chiba-ken, for 4.10 billion yen, on May 24, to a Japan-based company
Jan 28 Compagnie Des Villages De Vacances De L'isle De France Limitee :
* Year ended Oct. 31, 2015 income of 142.8 million rupees versus 142.9 million rupees a year ago
* Year ended Oct. 31, 2015 profit before taxation of 44.5 million rupees versus 203 million rupees last year Source : bit.ly/1SkTwXZ Further company coverage:
* Says it will sell trust beneficial rights of property in Chiba-ken, for 4.10 billion yen, on May 24, to a Japan-based company
* Has concluded an agreement, via its Torre Parts and Components business unit, to acquire Top Class Automotive Ltd