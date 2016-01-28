BRIEF-General Motors exec says decision to stop car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
* Decision to stop domestic car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
Jan 28 Groupe Fnac SA :
* Fnac is teaming up with publishers as part of Izneo, european distributor and publisher of comic strips
* Fnac and Izneo are announcing that the retailer has acquired an interest in the online comic strip retail and reading platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 54.9 million rupees versus 11 million rupees year ago