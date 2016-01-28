Jan 28 Celesio AG :

* 9-month revenue of 16,227.8 million euro ($17.69 billion), up 6.8 per cent

* 9-month EBIT increased 7.8 per cent to 343.5 million euro as reported

* Expects that revenue and adjusted EBIT from continued operations for fiscal year 2016 will be slightly ahead of initial expectations 

* Does not expect any acquisitions to have a material financial impact on fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)