Jan 28 Biofrontera AG :

* Biofrontera's Ameluz achieves excellent results in clinical study for basal cell carcinoma

* Results confirm company's positive expectations

* Based on results of phase III study Biofrontera will apply with European Medicines Agency for approval of Ameluz for treatment of BCC in EU

* With anticipated indication expansion company expects a substantial increase of Ameluz sales in Europe