BRIEF-CO.DON: positive opinion from CHMP for EU approval for articular cartilage product
* POSITIVE OPINION FROM CHMP FOR EU APPROVAL FOR ARTICULAR CARTILAGE PRODUCT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 28 Biofrontera AG :
* Biofrontera's Ameluz achieves excellent results in clinical study for basal cell carcinoma
* Results confirm company's positive expectations
* Based on results of phase III study Biofrontera will apply with European Medicines Agency for approval of Ameluz for treatment of BCC in EU
* With anticipated indication expansion company expects a substantial increase of Ameluz sales in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* POSITIVE OPINION FROM CHMP FOR EU APPROVAL FOR ARTICULAR CARTILAGE PRODUCT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Da An Gene Co Ltd of Sun Yat-Sen University