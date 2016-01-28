Jan 28 FIT Biotech Oy :

* The Finnish biotech company FIT Biotech Oy has been invited to join the major research consortium European HIV Vaccine Alliance (EHVA) developing new vaccines against HIV

* The research collaboration with leading European HIV-research institutions and two major Pharma companies will start in January 2016 and run until 2021

* The project is funded by the EU-Horizon 2020 framework programme.

* European Comission has granted the EHVA consortium funding to an amount exceeding 22 million euros that is to be used for the development of new concepts of treating HIV

* Of this sum FIT Biotech Oy will receive about 1 million euros ($1.1 million), which will be having a cash-flow impact focusing on the beginning period of the project Source text for Eikon:

