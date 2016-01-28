BRIEF-CO.DON: positive opinion from CHMP for EU approval for articular cartilage product
POSITIVE OPINION FROM CHMP FOR EU APPROVAL FOR ARTICULAR CARTILAGE PRODUCT
Jan 28 Medivir AB
Says initiates phase iia study of miv-711 in knee osteoarthritis
Says phase IIa study will enrol 240 patients into 3 arms, each with approximately 80 patients, and compare MIV-711 dosed at 100mg or 200 mg once daily against placebo
Says approximately SEK 140 million of Medivir's cash is allocated for this phase IIa program through 2017
