Jan 28 Medivir AB

* Says initiates phase iia study of miv-711 in knee osteoarthritis

* Says phase IIa study will enrol 240 patients into 3 arms, each with approximately 80 patients, and compare MIV-711 dosed at 100mg or 200 mg once daily against placebo

* Says approximately SEK 140 million of Medivir's cash is allocated for this phase IIa program through 2017