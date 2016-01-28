BRIEF-General Motors exec says decision to stop car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
* Decision to stop domestic car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
(Corrects volume of current grain handling in second bullet to 3.5 million tonnes from 6.5 million tonnes.)
Jan 28 Novorossiysk Grain Plant :
* Plans to build new elevator with 100,000 tonnes grain storage capacity, general director Aleksey Chemerichko said in an interview for administration of Krasnodar Krai
* The company is carrying out modernization of existing and construction of new facilities for receiving, storing and handling grain to increase grain handling capacity to 6 million tonnes from current 3.5 million tonnes
* The project runs from 2014 to 2018, total investment in the project is over 6 billion roubles ($78.81 million) Source text - bit.ly/1SLEps2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 76.1350 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 54.9 million rupees versus 11 million rupees year ago