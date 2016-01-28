BRIEF-Aspermont announces the sale of Beacon Events
* Confirm settlement from sale of its 60% stake in beacon events to gainwealth for an initial $4.3 million
Jan 28 magnifiCo SA :
* Karolina Siudya-Koc sold her entire 51 percent stake (1,935,242 shares) in company in transaction on Jan. 26
* Average price in transation was 0.10 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Confirm settlement from sale of its 60% stake in beacon events to gainwealth for an initial $4.3 million
* Says unit orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($56.17 million)