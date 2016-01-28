BRIEF-Ortoma to carry out rights issue of about SEK 38 mln
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE OF A AND B SHARES OF ABOUT SEK 38 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS
Jan 28 Livanova Plc :
* Announced today approval of full body MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) conditional pacemakers by PMDA in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, May 18 An outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo involving up to 20 people is in an extremely remote area and presents a high risk at a national level, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.