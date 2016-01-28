BRIEF-IBM Mobilefirst for ios apps to be launched on singapore airlines flights
* Ibm mobilefirst for ios apps to be launched on singapore airlines flights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 28 Mediacap SA :
* Sets up a new wholly-owned unit, MCP Publica Sp. z o.o., with 0.1 million zloty ($24,600) capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0724 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ibm mobilefirst for ios apps to be launched on singapore airlines flights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up a Tibet-based wholly owned IT unit