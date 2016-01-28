U.S. politics pressures Europe shares, M&A, earnings provide support
* Earnings boost Burberry (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Jan 28 Banvit :
* Signs 492.2 million lira ($165.52 million) credit agreement to refinance existing loans
* The credit consists of two tranches, credit A: 270.0 million lira with 5 years and credit B: 222.2 million lira with 12 years maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9736 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Earnings boost Burberry (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* UNDER NEW DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY THE CORE BUSINESS OF CO TO CONSIST OF ACQUIRING ATTRACTIVE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATES