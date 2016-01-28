Jan 28 Banvit :

* Signs 492.2 million lira ($165.52 million) credit agreement to refinance existing loans

* The credit consists of two tranches, credit A: 270.0 million lira with 5 years and credit B: 222.2 million lira with 12 years maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9736 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)