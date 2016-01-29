(Corrects first bullet and headline in Jan 28 brief item to show Laginha has resigned as CEO of Euronext Lisbon and Interbolsa, not Euronext NV)

Jan 28 Euronext NV :

* Luis Laginha has resigned and will step down from his role as CEO of Euronext Lisbon and Interbolsa

* A replacement for Luis Laginha will be recruited in the coming months

* Isabel Ucha will be appointed interim CEO of Euronext Lisbon and a member of Euronext NV managing board while holding this interim position