BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
(Corrects first bullet and headline in Jan 28 brief item to show Laginha has resigned as CEO of Euronext Lisbon and Interbolsa, not Euronext NV)
Jan 28 Euronext NV :
* Luis Laginha has resigned and will step down from his role as CEO of Euronext Lisbon and Interbolsa
* A replacement for Luis Laginha will be recruited in the coming months
* Isabel Ucha will be appointed interim CEO of Euronext Lisbon and a member of Euronext NV managing board while holding this interim position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: