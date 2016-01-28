UPDATE 1-Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 bln
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)
Jan 28 Is GSYO :
* FY 2015 net profit of 772,649 lira ($259,941.13) versus 14.6 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 revenue of 12.4 million lira versus 22.8 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9724 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)
* March quarter net loss 32 billion rupees versus loss of 17.36 billion rupees year ago