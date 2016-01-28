U.S. politics pressures Europe shares, M&A, earnings provide support
* Earnings boost Burberry (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Jan 28 Montagne Et Neige Developpement SS :
* 9 month pro forma revenue 46.7 million euros versus 45.7 million euros ($50.03 million) pro forma last year
* Q4 expected with strong growth at the end of December 2015
* Accumulated turnover and the firm order book is up 7.6 pct compared with the same date of last year
* Reiterates its annual targets of sustained organic growth and a return to profitability Source text: bit.ly/1KdhLpJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9135 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UNDER NEW DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY THE CORE BUSINESS OF CO TO CONSIST OF ACQUIRING ATTRACTIVE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATES