BRIEF-Beijing Wanji Technology to invest 50 mln yuan to set up wholly owned IT unit
* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up a Tibet-based wholly owned IT unit
Jan 28 Business & Decision SA :
* FY revenue 224.2 million euros ($245.32 million) versus 204.9 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1SMo4Dx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up a Tibet-based wholly owned IT unit
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)