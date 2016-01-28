UPDATE 1-Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 bln
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)
Jan 28 Tessi SA :
* Acquires Spain's BPO Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)
* Says it and unit plan to set up financial JV with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million)