Jan 28 Storebrand Asa

* Storebrand has implemented several measures in 4Q 2015 as part of its long-term adaptation to Solvency II

* Overall, it is expected that these measures are strengthening the Solvency II margin by approximately 15 percentage points in the quarter

* It is expected that the measures, in combination with other material special items, overall will have a neutral effect on profit after tax for the Storebrand Group in 4Q

* The estimated Solvency II margin as of year-end 2015 is about 160 percent with transition rules and about 120 percent without transition rules

* In 3Q 2015, Storebrand's estimated remaining direct result contribution for longevity reserve strengthening was NOK 1.4bn for the period 4Q 2015-2020

* Storebrand has decided to charge the entire remaining contribution to the 4Q 2015 result

* This represents a NOK 1.2bn deviation for the quarter compared with earlier estimates

* The accelerated reserve strengthening is merely an accrual effect, and does not represent a change in the estimated total direct result contribution

* During 2015, 776 NOK million has been used from the Risk Equalization Fund to strengthen reserves

* The expected negative accounting effect of the changed interest rate curve, combined with other assumption changes, is approximately NOK 300m

* The change better adapts risk management to the Solvency II regulation, and will strengthen the company's Solvency II position

* It is expected that indexation fees will not be recognized in the coming years as a result of the changed interest rate curve

* The 4Q 2015 result is charged with restructuring costs of NOK 100m caused by previously announced staff reductions in Norway and Sweden

* Weak disability results will have a negative effect on earnings of about NOK 100m due to reserve strengthening

* To streamline operations and improve risk management on the remaining property exposure, Storebrand Eiendom Holding AS has been dissolved

To streamline operations and improve risk management on the remaining property exposure, Storebrand Eiendom Holding AS has been dissolved

The taxable loss from the dissolution of the company causes, in isolation, a tax income of NOK 1.7bn for Storebrand Livsforsikring AS in 4Q 2015