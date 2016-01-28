UPDATE 1-Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 bln
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)
Jan 28 AEDES SIIQ SpA :
* Real estate investment fund Fondo Investietico managed by AEDES Real Estate SGR sells property in San Donato Milanese to ROSOTEL Srl for 17.3 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)
* March quarter net loss 32 billion rupees versus loss of 17.36 billion rupees year ago