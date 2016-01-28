UPDATE 1-Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 bln
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)
Jan 28 Adomos SA :
* FY revenue 5.4 million euros ($5.9 million) versus 3.9 million euros year ago
* Sees strong growth in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)
* March quarter net loss 32 billion rupees versus loss of 17.36 billion rupees year ago