BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 BFW Liegenschaften AG :
* FY earnings from rental income rose by 22 pct to 15.9 million Swiss francs ($15.64 million)
* FY prelim EBIT of 19.5 million Swiss francs (previous year 14.1 million Swiss francs
* FY net rental income increased by 17 pct 19.1 million Swiss francs
* Valuation of investment portfolio resulted in positive changes in fair value of real estate investments in the amount of 6.4 million Swiss francs in FY
* FY earnings including effects from changes in fair value of real estate investments and deferred taxes at 10.2 million Swiss francs (previous year 2.8 million Swiss francs) Source text - bit.ly/1RQglnF Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0167 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: