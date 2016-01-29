BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 VP Bank AG :
* VP Bank group ended 2015 financial year with a substantially higher group net income of about 64 million Swiss francs
* FY net income for 2014 reached 20 million Swiss francs
* As at the end of 2015, client assets under management at vp bank group amounted to 34.8 billion Swiss francs ($34 billion) Source text - bit.ly/1OTGfDv Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0161 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: