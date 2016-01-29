Jan 29 Banco de Sabadell SA :

* Says it will propose to the next shareholders' meeting a scrip dividend payment of 0.05 euro per share, through capital increase, payable in new shares and/or cash

* To propose complementary dividend payment of 0.02 euro per share through delivery of its treasury shares

