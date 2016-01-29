Jan 29 A.G.Barr Plc :
* Pre-Close trading update
* This performance is lapping a prior year Q4 revenue growth
performance of 5 pct.
* Revenue for 53 weeks ending 30 January 2016 is now
expected to be around 257 mln stg.
* On an ongoing basis*, stripping out effect of 53rd week,
revenue for full year is forecast to decline approximately 1.5
pct.
* Group trading performance in final quarter of financial
year ended 30 January 2016 is expected to deliver revenue growth
in excess of 2.5 pct in period
* Soft drinks market in UK has continued to be challenging
and highly competitive
* On course to meet our expectations for year.
