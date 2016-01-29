Jan 29 A.G.Barr Plc :

* Pre-Close trading update

* This performance is lapping a prior year Q4 revenue growth performance of 5 pct.

* Revenue for 53 weeks ending 30 January 2016 is now expected to be around 257 mln stg.

* On an ongoing basis*, stripping out effect of 53rd week, revenue for full year is forecast to decline approximately 1.5 pct.

* Group trading performance in final quarter of financial year ended 30 January 2016 is expected to deliver revenue growth in excess of 2.5 pct in period

* Soft drinks market in UK has continued to be challenging and highly competitive

* On course to meet our expectations for year.