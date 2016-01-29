BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago
Jan 29 Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited :
* APR Energy Plc offer closing
* Bidco now announces that offer will close at 1.00 p.m. (London Time) on 12 February 2016 and will not be further extended
* Bidco now announces that offer will close at 1.00 p.m. (London Time) on 12 February 2016 and will not be further extended
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago