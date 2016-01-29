Jan 29 Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited :

* APR Energy Plc offer closing

* Bidco now announces that offer will close at 1.00 p.m. (London Time) on 12 February 2016 and will not be further extended

* Any further acceptances of offer must be received by that time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)