Jan 29 Stockmann Oyj Abp
* Stockmann's shareholder's proposal to combine the share
series and a directed free share issue included in the agenda of
the annual general meeting
* says shareholder HTT STC Holding Ltd, representing over
10 per cent of the Company's shares, proposes to the Annual
General Meeting that the Company's two share series be combined
so that the provisions concerning the Company's different share
series are removed from the Articles
of Association
* company would have only a single class of shares which is
publicly listed and the shares would carry one vote each and
otherwise have equal rights
* shareholder proposes that a free share issue would be
directed to holders of the company's Series A shares in such a
way that for each forty (40) Series A shares held three (3) new
shares would be given in the company's single share
series
